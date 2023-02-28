Meghan Markle ‘hated being second-rate princess to Kate’ and ‘hated being told what to do’, book claims

Meghan Markle ‘hated being a second-rate princess to Kate’ and ‘hated being told what to do’, a book claims.

The Mirror reports a Kensington Palace staff member has contributed an account to royal author Tom Quinn’s Gilded Youth.

And, going by Mr Quinn’s upcoming book, it seems that royal employee believes the Duchess of Sussex struggled with royal family rules from the off.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018 (Credit: TheEllenShow YouTube)

Meghan Markle and royal life

According to the tabloid, the employee explains Meghan was “dazzled” by fame afforded to her as a royal family member.

But she reportedly did not appreciate being compared to her husband Prince Harry’s sister-in-law.

That’s because Meghan allegedly came off worse by comparison to Kate Middleton, married to Prince William.

Book claims include suggestion Meghan Markle came off as ‘second’ to Kate Middleton (Credit: The Royal Family YouTube)

Meghan Markle ‘comparisons to Kate Middleton’

The staff member is said to have claimed: “She hated the constraints and the rules; she hated being a second-rate princess – second to Catherine Middleton, I mean.

Meghan hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told.

“Most of all she hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extend pointless royal round.”

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton appeared with their husbands to inspect flowers at Windsor following the death of the Queen (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

‘A lovely person’

Furthermore, the anonymous contributor implied Meghan found it trying to be part of an institution, rather than the focus.

And they also suggest Meghan was “hugely disappointed” by the Nottingham Cottage digs offered to her.

It is claimed Meghan believed she would be living in Windsor Castle, rather then in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Additionally, it is also claimed Meghan soon twigged the establishment treated her differently – allegedly also an issue Kate has endured – because she wasn’t ‘born royal’.

However, the staff member is also said to say Kate handled the matter better with charm.

Nonetheless, it was also claimed Meghan is “a lovely person so long as she is never crossed”.

It is also suggested she is a great match for her husband as her certainty helps ensure he feels secure.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

