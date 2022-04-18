Meghan Markle reportedly made an emotional confession about missing her children as she attended the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry attended the event over the weekend in The Hague.

But the couple didn’t bring their two young children – Archie, two, and Lilibet, 10 months, – along with them to the event.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly said she was missing her children while visiting Europe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Meghan attended a private event held in the Zuiderpark on the second day of the event, as she sat in on a reading to a group of 12 children.

It was there that the duchess reportedly made her confession about her own children.

Meghan apparently told British army veteran James Stride that she wanted to attend the reading because it meant she was around children as she’s missing her own.

Harry and Meghan attended the event without their children, Archie and Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GB competitor James told the Mail Online: “Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children.

“She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own.”

James said he read the book ‘Hairy Maclary’ to the children inside a tent hosted by the British Embassy in the Netherlands.

He added: “Meghan told me she was familiar with the book and one that she read to her own children. She was very friendly, and the book was well known by her family.”

Meghan attended the event with her husband Prince Harry (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest

Meghan and Harry’s trip to Europe marked the duchess’ first time back since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020.

But on their way to the Netherlands, the couple reportedly visited the Queen ahead of her 96th birthday on April 21.

According to Meghan and Harry’s pal and biographer Omid Scoobie, they visited the monarch on April 14.

He wrote on Twitter: “A Sussex spokesperson confirms that, prior to arriving in The Hague for @InvictusGamesNL, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stopped in the UK this morning to visit the Queen.

“It was a Windsor visit that their team recently revealed the duke ‘hoped to do’.”

Meanwhile, reports claimed the couple also held “clear the air” talks with the Queen and Prince Charles.

It’s believed members of the Royal Family have not yet met Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet, who was born in June last year.

