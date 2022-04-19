At the Invictus Games, Meghan Markle mirrored similar behaviour to the late Princess Diana, body language expert Darren Stanton reckons.

The former Suits actress, 40, made quite the entrance dressed in white as she supported her husband Prince Harry.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the mum-of-two, who greeted her audience warmly and spent time with the excited crowd.

Meghan at the opening of the Invictus Games (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games

Duchess Meghan sent fans into a frenzy when she arrived at the Games.

Smiling warmly, looking stunning, she made sure to speak with those that had come to see her.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, expert Darren said: “While interacting with the crowds in the Netherlands, Meghan demonstrated similar behaviour to Princess Diana. She was quite happy to interact with members of the public and there’s a great shot of her hugging a young girl in the crowd.”

The American looked every inch the people’s princess in scenes which were broadcast around the world.

Meghan ‘mirrored’ Diana’s behaviour (Credit: Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry news

When they decided to step away from their royal titles, Harry and Meghan broke with tradition in epic style.

The pair have been vilified for their decision by many, but others believe their unique outlook is a breath of fresh air.

Darren added: “Harry and Meghan are demonstrating a modernisation of the monarchy and on a more personal level. Their appearance suggests they are clearly a very strong unit together.”

Meghan and Harry looked very much in love at the event and even shared a kiss on the stage.

Darren reckons they’re “not afraid to show the world they’re in love”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are less openly affectionate, but their marriage is said to be as strong as Harry and Meghan’s.

The L.A based pair may have shocked the world with that Oprah interview and controversial decisions, but there’s no denying they look really happy.

The proud parents of Archie and Lilibet may not be back in Blighty anytime soon, but fans couldn’t get enough of the couple as they made a brief return to the spotlight.

