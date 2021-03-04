Meghan Markle has been criticised by Piers Morgan for her latest comments in her Oprah interview.

The former actress suggested “the firm” has “perpetuated falsehoods” about her and Prince Harry in a new preview for the chat.

Meghan said she doesn’t know how the Palace “could expect” she and Harry would “just be silent”.

The Duchess of Sussex opens up in another trailer for the Oprah interview (Credit: CBS/YouTube)

Meghan Markle in Oprah interview

Oprah asks Meghan: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

Meghan replies: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

The interview will air this weekend in the US (Credit: CBS/YouTube)

She adds: “And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean, I’ve… there’s a lot that’s been lost already.”

Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan

Meanwhile, following Meghan’s comments, Piers Morgan has shared his thoughts.

He wrote on Twitter: “Let’s be very clear: the new clip from Oprah’s whine-athon with the Sussexes shows Meghan Markle directly calling the Queen & Prince Philip liars.

Meanwhile, the interview will air on CBS in the United States this Sunday (March 7).

Harry opens up in the chat (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

Meanwhile, UK viewers will get to watch the tell-all chat the following day on March 8.

ITV recently confirmed it won rights to air the interview.

Elsewhere, earlier this week, the first preview clip of the interview sparked reaction.

In it, the Duke of Sussex admitted their split from the royal family has been “unbelievably tough” for himself and Meghan.

He also referenced his mother, Princess Diana, who went through the same process.

In addition, he said: “You know for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side.

“Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana], going through this process by herself. All those years ago.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

