Meghan’s heartfelt moment with royal fan outside Windsor Castle as fans declare duchess ‘needed that hug’

Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt hug with a fan outside Windsor Castle at the weekend.

The Duchess joined the Duke of Sussex, along with Kate, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, to greet mourners of the Queen on Saturday.

During the engagement, Meghan went over to a section and approached a teenager.

In a video that has since gone viral, a heartwarming interaction was captured.

“Thank you for being here, it means so much to the family. We appreciate it,” said Meghan.

“Thank you,” replied the girl.

Meghan Markle shared a hug with a fan on Saturday (Credit: Splashnews)

Meghan Markle shares hug with royal fan

After telling Meghan she had been there for two hours, the Duchess responded: “Oh goodness. Well, hopefully you’ll be able to get back home soon. I appreciate you being here.”

The girl asked if she can hug Meghan, to which the Duchess responded “of course” before leaning in for an adorable embrace.

In an interview with CNN, the girl spoke of the moment, saying: “We were just waiting for her to come and she came near me and asked my name and how my day was, how long I was waiting.

She’s such a princess. But the way she went in for that hug, Meghan needed it just as much as the girl she’s hugging ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eJL4nFCKUI — alesha 🧸 31 (@fanxyheon) September 12, 2022

“And I asked her if I could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now.”

Fans rushed to social media to comment on the heartwarming clip.

“She’s such a princess. But the way she went in for that hug, Meghan needed it just as much as the girl she’s hugging,” said one fan.

A second said: “They interviewed this young girl who said she asked for a hug because she felt like Meghan needed it.”

“I feel like Meghan really needed, and appreciated, that hug. Felt like acceptance for her,” gushed a third.

Prince Harry and Meghan also shared a moment with William and Kate (Credit: Splashnews)

‘She really needed that hug’

A fourth said: “I think Meghan is lovely. Seems quite an authentic person. Really needed that hug you can tell.”

“We know most of Meghan’s haters look the same. And many of us noticed that she was nervous and uncomfortable. I said she needed this hug and she truly did,” said a fifth.

I feel like Meghan really needed, and appreciated, that hug.

“Meghan looked like she really appreciated and needed that hug. Don’t know why she’s hated on,” questioned another.

“Oh my god, she really needed that hug. You can tell. Bless that young woman for sensing that and delivering comfort and kindness. Hats off to Meghan for being so brave and for showing so much grace under fire,” continued another.

Meanwhile, another added: “Meghan is hanging in there. She really needed this hug. Her nerves are frayed. It must have felt like walking on coals.”

