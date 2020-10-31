Meghan Markle helped Prince Harry see how ‘unjustly’ he was treated in his ‘party boy’ days

Prince Harry was made to see by Meghan Markle how ‘unjustly’ he was treated compared to Prince William.

Or so claims a top royal expert.

Robert Lacey says that he believes both Prince Harry and Prince William enjoyed ‘wild’ days in their youths.

But that only Harry was made a mockery of by the press.

The royal expert, who serves a historian for Netflix’ The Crown, says that Meghan helped Harry see this alleged difference.

Was Prince Harry treated unfairly?

Robert explains the supposed disparity in his new book Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of A Family in Tumult.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said: “He and William both misbehaved but Harry was blamed for everything.

“He became resentful of the stereotyping in the media.”

“I think Meghan helped him to see the injustice of that, put it in words and react against it. Her arrival was a crucial moment.”

Have Harry and William really fallen out?

And in his book, he alleges that Harry felt he was unfairly treated by the press when he wore a ‘Nazi uniform’ to a party in 2005.

Here Robert writes: “For the first time, their relationship really suffered and they barely spoke. Harry resented the fact that William got away so lightly.”

Harry and William are reportedly rarely speaking these days.

Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals in March has reportedly led to a huge rift within the royal family.

Although William has yet to publicly speak on the matter, a source told The Times that William now feels powerless to protect his younger brother.

The source claimed William said: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities. I’m sad about that.

“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.”



Meanwhile Harry told Tom Bradby on the documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey that he was on a different ‘path’ now to his brother.

Before adding that the siblings had ‘good and bad days’.

