Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle launches fresh attack on her and Harry as she insists they’re ‘disconnected from reality’

Samantha Markle has launched a fresh attack on half-sister Meghan and brother-in-law Prince Harry following the release of his tell-all memoir.

The older sister of the Duchess Of Sussex appeared on GB News on Wednesday (January 18) and she did not hold back.

Speaking to Dan Wootton, Samantha raged as she claimed that Harry is “lacking in shame” while branding half-sister Meghan as a “compulsive liar”.

Samantha hit out at Meghan during GB News (Credit: GB News)

Samantha Markle hits out at Harry and Meghan

Speaking about the contents of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Dan said: “He didn’t seem to show any compassion to the Markle family. Yet again, you were dismissed.”

Samantha, who is no stranger to hitting out at the royal couple, replied: “You know, that’s water under the bridge.

“Coming from someone who would treat Her Majesty the Queen when she was in failing health and Prince Philip and the entire British Royal Family with such disregard, I wouldn’t expect any sympathy or compassion towards our family.

“I think he is lacking in empathy, remorse and shame.”

Samantha went on to claim that Harry is “so under-developed and introspective”.

She continued: “He needs to get counselling in my opinion. I think he is stuck at an adolescent stage of resentment over a whole host of issues.”

Samantha said Harry is ‘lacking in shame’ (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Samantha says both Harry and Meghan ‘should seek counselling’

Dan also asked Samantha how she feels about Meghan reportedly penning her own tell-all memoir.

“I wonder how worried you are about that. Obviously you and your father and your brother and your family are likely to be focused on much more in Meghan’s book than you were in Harry’s,” Dan said.

Samantha replied: “No, I think it is established from Megyn Kelly to world-noted psychiatrists, there is a clear disconnect from reality.

“There is a clear problem with the truth. She has been noted as a compulsive liar, so I don’t think anything she says has any credibility.”

Continuing her rant, Samantha said: “I don’t think it’s just Harry, I think both of them should seek counselling.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GB News viewers share their thoughts

Plenty of GB News viewers shared their thoughts on Samantha’s interview on Twitter, with some branding it “pathetic.”

“Is that not the same half-sister who had no relationship with Meghan? You are grasping at straws and it’s pathetic,” one person raged.

Echoing their thoughts a sec one added: “A half-sister who doesn’t know Meghan! Her own daughter is close with Meghan though. You lot are clutching at straws.”

However, someone else tweeted: “I agree with Samantha!”

