Meghan Markle ‘given a quiet talking to by the Queen following wedding row’

Meghan Markle was reportedly ‘spoken to’ by the Queen following a row over eggs, a royal pundit claims.

The Mirror reports author Katie Nicholl claims the Queen took Meghan ‘to one side’ after she reportedly became upset over wedding reception arrangements.

According to Ms Nicholl, that came during a tasting at Windsor Castle ahead of her nuptials to Prince Harry.

Queen had a quiet word with Meghan Markle, according to a report (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle and the Queen: What allegedly happened?

Ms Nicholl reportedly revealed her anecdote to Yahoo’s Royal Box.

She claims the Queen intervened after the Duchess of Sussex expressed her concern about a potential dish for her wedding guests.

Meghan was apparently sampling an egg-free recipe but maintained she could taste eggs in it.

But her protests earned her a ‘quiet word’ from the monarch, who apparently walked in on the alleged incident.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in May 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie Nicholl say?

Ms Nicholl claimed: “Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there. She said: ‘No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish.'”

She continued: “I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home.

We don’t speak to people like that.

“And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said: ‘Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.'”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s daughter is named after the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Prince Harry went on to marry in May 2018.

They stepped away from royal duties in January 2020 and are parents to the Queen’s great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Archie, 2, is seventh in line to the throne. And nine month-old Lilibet – apparently named after the Queen’s family nickname – is eighth in the succession.

It has been claimed the Queen may never get to meet Lilibet in person after it was announced her father will not travel to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial service.

