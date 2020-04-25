Meghan Markle: Five best friends 'could be called to court over letter to her dad'

Meghan Markle is facing a legal battle with The Mail on Sunday - and now the five friends who make up her "inner circle" might need to give evidence.

Meghan has complained that the newspaper printed a private letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle.

That's because the pair are estranged, and Meghan saw it as a breach of privacy.

But Thomas claims he only shared the letter with The Mail on Sunday because Meghan's friends had revealed its existence during another interview.

Thomas Markle disclosed the contents of a letter his daughter wrote to him to a newspaper (Credit: Splash News)

Did Meghan know?

Meghan denies that she knew her friends would give the interview to People back in February 2019.

And she claims she knew nothing about them mentioning the letter in particular.

However, Thomas says that he only revealed its contents because the friends claimed that it was a "tender" message.

He wanted to set the record straight, he says.

Meghan and Prince Harry have now stepped down as senior royals (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan was 'distressed'

In a legal statement, Meghan's representatives said she was 'distressed' to discover the contents of her friends' interview.

The newspaper claims that she 'knowingly' let her friends reveal the existence of the letter, effectively breaching her own privacy.

The couple are now living in LA (Credit: Splash News)

Meanwhile, her friends are anonymous.

People magazine described them as: "Meghan's inner circle – a longtime friend, a former co-star, a friend from LA, a one-time colleague and a close confidante."

They may now have to give evidence under oath - if the case does end up going to trial.

