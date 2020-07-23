Meghan Markle ‘feels unsupported by Prince Harry’ over Jessica Mulroney fallout

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling "unsupported" by husband Prince Harry in the wake of pal Jessica Mulroney's recent backlash and their reported fallout.

The Duchess of Sussex, 38, is apparently yet to patch things up with her best friend after she became embroiled in a white privilege row with influencer Sasha Exeter.

And it appears their fallout has impacted Meghan and Harry, too.

Meghan Markle is said to feel 'unsupported' by husband Prince Harry following her fallout (Credit: Splash)

According to an insider, the former royal couple are said to be at loggerheads as Harry, 35, is eager to defuse the drama with Jessica.

A source told new! magazine: "Harry has urged his wife to make amends with Jessica and at least talk to her in a bid to thaw the ice.

Meghan Markle's fallouts

"He doesn’t want her to add to her already heavy burden caused by fallouts with other friends and family members."

Meghan has reportedly "distanced herself" from Jessica since she was accused of attempting to “silence” blogger Sasha, who was advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Duchess of Sussex has 'distanced herself' from best friend Jessica Mulroney (Credit: Splash)

Following the drama, Jessica apologised and her wedding-themed reality TV show I Do Redo was axed.

Nevertheless, Meghan is said to be adamant about distancing herself even further.

The insider added: "Meghan doesn’t agree with Harry’s advice and they are split on how to handle the situation, which seems to be causing tension between them, too."

Meghan has also fallen out with her dad Thomas Markle and her half-siblings in recent years.

Meghan 'doesn't agree' with husband Harry (Credit: Splash)

Motherly support

While Meghan may not be fully supported by husband Harry, the Duchess can always rely on her mum Doria Ragland.

And she is particularly enjoying lots of quality time with her grandson, Archie.

A source told US Weekly: "Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie.

The couple are currently living in Los Angeles with son Archie (Credit: Splash)

"This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born."

The source added that she apparently wakes up early each morning to read to the tot.

They also revealed that both she and Meghan feed him "all organic" food.

Following their move to LA, the royal couple have resided in actor Tyler Perry's Los Angeles mansion.

