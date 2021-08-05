Meghan Markle fans spot glimpse of baby Lilibet in 40th birthday video

Meghan Markle celebrated turning 40 yesterday with a video to launch her ’40 x 40′ campaign and eagle-eyed viewers think they spotted baby Lilibet.

It was Meghan’s first appearance in public since the birth of her second child, Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex posed in the study of her swanky Montecito home to launch the project.

The two-minute clip featured Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy, husband Harry juggling in a window, and the couple’s pet pooch Bogart.

Blink-and-you’ll miss it glimpse of baby Lilibet?

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot four framed photos on the desk she was sitting behind.

One snap appeared to show Harry kissing their daughter, Lilibet Diana, born in June this year.

Another larger photo showed the couple’s oldest son Archie, two, who is red-headed like his father.

Meghan and Harry are yet to release an official image of their youngest child.

The Duchess of Sussex pays tribute to her two children