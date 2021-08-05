Meghan Markle fans spot glimpse of baby Lilibet in 40th birthday video

Meghan Markle celebrated turning 40 yesterday with a video to launch her ’40 x 40′ campaign and eagle-eyed viewers think they spotted baby Lilibet.
It was Meghan’s first appearance in public since the birth of her second child, Lilibet.
The Duchess of Sussex posed in the study of her swanky Montecito home to launch the project.
The two-minute clip featured Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy, husband Harry juggling in a window, and the couple’s pet pooch Bogart.
Blink-and-you’ll miss it glimpse of baby Lilibet?
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot four framed photos on the desk she was sitting behind.
One snap appeared to show Harry kissing their daughter, Lilibet Diana, born in June this year.
Another larger photo showed the couple’s oldest son Archie, two, who is red-headed like his father.
Meghan and Harry are yet to release an official image of their youngest child.
The Duchess of Sussex pays tribute to her two children
Also, in the footage, Meghan wore two diamond necklaces around her neck, reportedly a tribute to her two children.
Each necklace resembled a star constellation of the star signs of her two children – Archie, born on May 2019 and Taurus, and Lilibet Diana, born on June 2021 and Gemini.
The necklaces are thought to be from an LA-based brand called Logan Hollowell and cost an eye-watering £1,280 each.
The former Suits star also added a written message about the 40×40 project on the www.archewell.com website.
It said: “I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.
“And for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to help kick off a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce.”
She continued, “With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms. I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.”
Celebrity pals supporting the 40 x 40 project
Many of Harry and Meghan’s celebrity friends, including Adele, Ciara, Princess Eugenie, Priyanka Chopra and Fashion designer Stella McCartney have already committed to donating their time to the campaign.
And, yesterday, the Royal Family appeared to put their differences aside to wish the Duchess a happy birthday.
The Queen, The Prince of Wales, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all took to social media to post tributes.
