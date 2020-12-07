Meghan Markle fans have criticised Piers Morgan for failing to condemn the Cambridges over their train tour.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently travelling around thanking the biggest heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

And in his most recently column, the GMB host decided to hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid reports they are launching their own awards.

Meghan Markle fans hit out at Piers Morgan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Piers Morgan rile Meghan Markle fans?

Writing for the Daily Mail, Piers said scathingly: “Meghan and Harry haven’t announced the title of their soon-to-be-coveted honors yet, so in the interim, I will dub them the ‘Wokies’ in recognition of their ultra-woke view of the world.

“And it doesn’t take a genius to work out who the winners of the ‘Wokies’ will be – it will be people like the Sussexes themselves who in their own minds are the living, breathing personification of perfect personal virtue, unimpeachable moral probity and consistent ethical purity, even if they often practice the complete opposite of what they preach.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly launching their own awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Doubtless the first ‘Wokies’ will be a glitzy star-studded Hollywood ball where vegan food will be served by non-binary waiting staff wearing environmentally friendly suits made of hemp and bamboo, to a bunch of virtuous celebrities who’ve arrived there by gas-guzzling private jets and limos.”

So as William and Catherine travel the UK going from tier to tier… you’re talking about Harry and Meghan.

He tweeted a link to the column and a number of his followers accused him of hypocrisy.

Some took issue over his focus on the Sussexes, with the Cambridges currently on tour. Piers, as his fans will know, has been a vocal commentator on the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Piers Morgan ripped into the Sussexes in his latest column (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan’s followers say?

One of Piers’ followers demanded: “What do you think about William and Kate’s decision to do a tour of Britain during this pandemic? Or do they get a free pass?”

Another responded: “While William and Kate travel across borders with no restrictions.”

A third put: “So as William and Catherine travel the UK going from tier to tier ‘not allowed by anyone else’, you’re talking about Harry and Meghan eh…”

