Meghan 'talking to Hollywood agents as she plans to return to acting this autumn'

The Duchess of Sussex has been holding meetings with agents ahead of a planned return to acting later this year, a newspaper website report has claimed.

According to The Sun, Meghan Markle has been in communication with a number of showbiz power brokers from her and Prince Harry’s new base in Vancouver Island in Canada.

The news outlet reckons mum-of-one Meghan is keen to resume her performing career this autumn, even though she adores spending time with baby Archie.

An unnamed insider is quoted as telling the tabloid that Meghan has targeted a comeback for September or October.

Nonetheless, it's also suggested that the ex Suits actress is retaining an objective approach to getting back into the acting game as she settles into her new life with Harry away from royal duties.

The anonymous source is reported to have said: "Meghan remains hugely ambitious and is very open-minded to a return to acting which is what she knows, loves and does best.

She is very excited about what the future holds.

"Her preference is to explore the route of a documentary in which she is able to follow up some of the causes she is interested in.

"This wish has been the focus of some of her most recent meetings and will likely shape the kind of work the agent Meghan goes with seeks to get for her. She is very excited about what the future holds."

The Sun also reports that the chances of Meghan and Harry having a home in Los Angeles are receding after being advised that the bill for keeping them safe would be "massive".

Another source is said to have claimed that the young family would be more likely to be targeted by paparazzi there rather than in Vancouver Island.

Earlier this month, Hollywood veteran Joan Collins reportedly scoffed at the Meghan's reported hopes of playing a cinematic superhero.

The 86-year-old former soap star did not seem to be convinced of Meghan's chances of landing a blockbuster film role when quizzed by paps following dinner in LA.

Video footage seemed to show the Dynasty actress asked for her thoughts on reports the Duchess wants to return to treading the boards when leaving a restaurant.

The Alexis Carrington star laughed in response before saying: "You've got to be joking!"

