Meghan Markle has been criticised by her estranged half-sister over her Remembrance Day tribute with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released photos of themselves visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Remembrance Sunday.

The couple paid tribute to those who lost their lives at war after Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade, was reportedly ‘denied’ his request for a wreath to be laid at The Cenotaph on his behalf.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for Remembrance Day tribute

However, their tribute came under fire by many, who branded it a “publicity stunt”.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle also took issue with the pair’s tribute.

She said she was “shocked” the couple would pay tribute “by an exploitative photo opportunity”.

Samantha also said the tribute was “opportunistic” and “quite sad”.

What else did Meghan Markle’s sister say?

She told Dan Wootton on TalkRADIO: “I think what is most glaring about any Remembrance Day is not only is important to remember those who have sacrificed.

“But as a reminder that life is precious and short and we should certainly pay gratitude.

I only hope that she would wake up to that but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

“Seize the day, seize the moment, apologise and make good with those who are alive who have given us so much because after all, we are finite.

“I only hope that she would wake up to that but that doesn’t seem to be the case.”

Samantha continued: “I thought it was not only opportunistic, but I thought it was quite sad that rather than paying true gratitude by continuing the legacy of honour, there would be a photo op.

“It was highly inappropriate.”

Piers Morgan slams the royal couple

It comes after Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was among those lashing out at the royal couple.

He wrote on Twitter: “Just outrageous.

“Treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home.”

Meanwhile, fans were divided over Meghan and Harry’s tribute.

One person said: “Meghan and Harry have no shame in using Remembrance Day for a publicity photo shoot.

“They did nothing but pose in front of numerous graves.”

However, another tweeted: “I am so happy to see Harry and Meghan at their own service of Remembrance Day.

“Harry is a true military man and Meghan is his wife. Thank you Harry and Meghan.”

