The brother-in-law of Meghan Markle has been changed with domestic violence after reportedly “hitting” her sister Samantha.

Mark Phillips was believed to be taken into custody on December 14 after he allegedly hit the Duchess’ estranged half-sister at her home in Florida.

The incident occurred after Samantha, who is wheelchair-bound, asked for help on the toilet.

Meghan Markle’s brother in law was ‘charged with domestic violence’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle: What did her brother-in-law allegedly do?

According to the DailyMail.com, Mark is believed to have become angry and “slapped Samantha on the right side of her face in the ear area”.

Mark faces court in the New Year, with the case listed as being in the pretrial stage.

Samantha and Mark have reportedly lived together since 2016.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Meghan’s rep for comment.

The incident involved Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘to start writing books,’ predicts expert

The news comes weeks after Samantha slammed her half-sister for her Remembrance Day tribute with Prince Harry, which involved photos of the pair visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

Both women share father Thomas Markle.

Did Meghan and Harry release a Christmas card?

Meanwhile, Meghan and husband Prince Harry recently unveiled their 2020 Christmas card.

In the festive greeting, the Sussexes appear to be in the garden of their Californian mansion.

Meghan and her half-sister share the same father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘will stick with royal Christmas tradition’ this year

The family released the card via charity Mayhew’s Instagram, which includes the message: “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The shot left royal fans gushing over son Archie’s “grown up” appearance.

One said: “Gorgeous Christmas card from Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie (who looks very grown up!).”

A second wrote: “They’re a beautiful family I love them. And thank you for your amazing job! Merry Christmas!”

The festive period marks the first ever Christmas Prince Harry has spent in America.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.