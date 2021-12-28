Meghan Markle ‘could receive millions after winning privacy legal battle’

Meghan Markle is expected to win upwards of £1.5 million after winning her privacy battle in court. The Duchess of Sussex successfully sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The case concluded after the publisher and the former royal had been locked in a legal battle for three years.

As a result, Meghan is expected to receive a minimum of £1.5million for her legal fees with potentially more in damages.

The battle was a result of the MailOnline publishing five articles in 2018. The articles detailed a private note between Meghan and her strange father Thomas Markle.

The letter was argued to be “deeply personal”, and not intended to be shared by Meghan. As a result, it was argued to not be in the public interest to be published.

After the high court ruled in Meghan’s favour, the publisher has been told to pay “financial remedies”.

What did Meghan Markle say about the privacy battle?

Meghan’s win is expected to be seen as a landmark win in the battle for privacy. The publisher was forced to print a statement in the Mail On Sunday.

Subsequently, the statement was printed on page three of the Boxing Day edition.

Meghan spoke out after her victory in a statement. The Duchess said: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create.

“From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules.”

Additionally, Meghan said: “In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks.”

Meghan and Harry have built a personal brand worth millions

The win of £1.5million will be added to the former royal pair’s overall wealth, which is expected to be approximately £250 million.

Additionally, Meghan and Harry are expected to become the “world’s richest personal brand”.

However, since stepping down as royals in early 2020, the pair have gone on to secure lucrative partnerships and jobs.

To date, the couple have a job in banking and at a Silicon Valley startup., multimillion-dollar partnerships with Netflix, Spotify and Apple.

Additionally, the pair have investments in vegan coffee, a children’s book and an upcoming memoir, and well-paid public speaking gigs.

As a result of moving to the USA in 2020, the pair have continued to build their personal brand as “The Sussexes”.

