Meghan Markle’s ‘ban from palace balcony appearance at coronation was more than she could bear’

Meghan Markle ‘couldn’t bear’ not appearing on the palace balcony for the upcoming coronation, an expert has claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex won’t be attending the ceremony with Prince Harry, which will see King Charles crowned. Queen Consort Camilla will join him for the ceremony on Saturday, May 6. But editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and royal biographer Ingrid Seward claims Meghan may have felt insulted.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned on May 6 (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan won’t attend coronation

And she believes that Meghan has used her son Archie’s birthday as an excuse not to attend. The coronation falls on the same day as her first child’s fourth birthday.

Speaking to the Mirror, Seward said: “However pathetic when you have a team of helpers, Meghan can still use the excuse of Archie’s 4th birthday to avoid crossing the Atlantic to be ridiculed, by both the royal family and the Brits. Why should she bother? For a girl who makes a huge fuss about which table she has in a restaurant it would be a terrible insult not to have one of the top seats at the coronation ceremony.”

She continued: “To add to this possibility the disgrace [of] being excluded from the Buckingham Palace balcony line-up was more than she could bear.”

In addition, Seward said Meghan can now “play the martyr”, but she thinks the rest of the family will feel “delighted”. She even believes the King and Queen themselves may feel a sense of relief.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday (April 12) that Meghan would not be making the trip for the historic event.

Meghan and Harry won’t be attending the coronation together (Credit: Splash News)

In a statement, the palace said: “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Prince Lillibet.” Although Prince Harry will join the rest of the family, Meghan has chosen to stay away with the children. And with speculation over the reason rife, another royal expert suggested she wouldn’t want to have followed alleged protocol.

Kinsey Schofield told GB News: “There are mixed reports about whether or not she would have had to have curtseyed to William and Catherine. I don’t think she would have wanted to do that, if that was something she would be expected to do.”

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Prince Charles feels disappointed he won’t get to see his grandchildren. They told the paper: “The King is happy that Harry, his son. Who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there.”

But he reportedly feels upset that he won’t see the rest of the family. They added: “It is sad.”

