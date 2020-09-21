Meghan Markle ‘co-operated with Finding Freedom authors’ argue lawyers

Meghan Markle apparently ‘co-operated’ with Finding Freedom authors, say lawyers.

The Duchess, 39, allegedly helped craft the bestselling book written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

She is currently suing both the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

She is specifically suing them against five separate articles published over the course of February 2019.

Meghan Markle is suing both the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday (Credit: SplashNews)

Why is Meghan suing newspapers?

Several of these include the publication of letters she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

However, lawyers for Associated Newspapers, who own both publications, are firing back.

Read more: Prince Charles divides Brits with climate change warning

They claim that she definitely cooperated with Omid and Carolyn.

They allege that she was able to add positive input about herself and Harry as they wrote the book.

Meghan may have to return to the UK to appear in court (Credit: SplashNews)

What are the lawyers saying?

Their lawyers insist that the book “gives every appearance of having been written with their [Meghan and Prince Harry] extensive co-operation”.

They claim it “is the product of invention by the authors and/or the authors’ sources”.

Or that Meghan gave direct information or allowed friends to leak content.

Read more: Prince Harry makes generous charity donation on his 36th birthday

They argue that descriptions of the letters are mentioned in the book.

But Meghan’s team of lawyers have argued: “The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle formally denied any involvement with Finding Freedom (Credit: SplashNews)

Meghan denies any involvement with Finding Freedom

Also they assert: “The copy of the book was provided just before its serialisation, as is common practice, and at a time when it was obviously too late for any changes to be made.”

As a result, Associated Newspapers reportedly wish to interview Omid Scobie in court.

Released documents show that seven witnesses will give evidence.

Meghan plans to bring four, and the Mail on Sunday agree to bring three.

Furthermore, it is expected that Meghan may be forced to attend the trial at some point.

Meghan will choose her witnesses (Credit: SplashNews)

This would be the first time she has returned to the UK since she stepped down as a senior royal in March.

Meghan’s legal team lost the pre-trial in Meghan’s case back in May.

Markedly, this resulted in Meghan having to pay £67,888 in legal costs to the Mail on Sunday.

Meghan has reportedly fired top lawyer David Sherborne.

He had previously represented Johnny Depp in the case Johnny Depp vs The Sun.

A top celebrity barrister, he’s also represented the McCanns, Hugh Grant and JK Rowling.

Justin Rushbrooke QC will represent Meghan in future hearings.

Both Harry and Meghan have formally denied direct involvement with Finding Freedom.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.