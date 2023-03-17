Meghan Markle in heartwarming gesture to charity as fans gush over generous behaviour

Meghan Markle made a heartwarming gesture to charity and fans can’t help but gush over her generosity.

Harvest Home – a charity that supports pregnant domestic violence victims – recently took to their Instagram page to reveal how Meghan transformed their empty storage into a stunning nursery.

The photo displayed a white room with a turquoise carpet and a light grey armchair. The nursery also had baby clothes on hangers, a stuffed toy lamb and a bouquet of flowers.

Fans were left gushing after Meghan Markle’s sweet gesture for a charity organisation (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle’s heartwarming gesture

Writing in their caption, Harvest Home said: “Thanks to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and the team at Archewell, we’re thrilled to unveil our brand new baby boutique!

“Last week, they so generously shared their time and resources to transform our empty storage room into a charming space filled with donated clothes, baby accessories, and essential items.”

They added: “Our residents have already used points earned in classes on their first round of baby gear. As women continue to work towards their educational goals, the baby boutique will ensure that they graduate from Harvest Home with everything they need!”

Fan reaction

Many fans couldn’t help but express how sweet the Duchess’s gesture was.

One person said: “It’s beautiful…Duchess Meghan has always been generous that’s why I admire her. I will make a donation for this beautiful organisation.”

A second wrote: “One thing I know about Harry and Meghan and the charities they work with is that they know how to choose the ones that are really impactful. That speaks a lot about Harvest Home.”

Another added: “Meghan’s and Archewell team are just the best. Keep up the good work Harvest Home.”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

Fans defend Meghan

Fans recently came to Meghan’s defence after Lady Colin Campbell made some comments about her on GB News.

Speaking to host Dan Wootton, Lady Colin said: “She has entered a world, intent on creating havoc, and she entered it knowing that she intended to create chaos. She has done everything in her power to undermine the stability and continuity of the monarchy.

“The monarchy is not about ‘let’s change’ and the marching of hustlers who have decided that it is in their financial interest to pose as a left-winger when in fact Meghan is the least left-wing person I have ever come across. She’s a right-wing hustler, who would sell her soul for money.”

Fighting back in response, one person tweeted: “You’re an embarrassment, this obsession is creepy.”

A second wrote: “So Meghan is no longer ‘woke’, shame to all of you.”

And another said: “You all sound bitter.”

