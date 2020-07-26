Meghan Markle 'called rude names behind her back by royals and palace staff' new book claims

Meghan Markle was allegedly the subject of cruel ridicule while serving as a senior royal.

The upcoming book, Finding Freedom by Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, makes the sensational claims.

Despite Prince Harry's adoration for her, Meghan was reportedly not a popular figure at court at all.

Royals, aides and palace staff allegedly mocked the former actress, 38.

Her television acting career was supposedly a topic of mockery, as was the fact that she was a divorcee.

What was Meghan allegedly called?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in March of this year (credit cover images)

Extracts allege that one senior royal reportedly referred to Meghan as "Harry's showgirl".

And another reportedly said she "comes with a lot of baggage".

Whereas royal staff and aides reportedly referred to her as "Duchess Difficult".

Reports emerged earlier this year that Meghan exasperated royal staff with her enthusiastic plans and ideas.

She would allegedly begin texting and emailing staff at the crack of dawn.

The book also addresses this issue - as one of sexism.

An example of sexism?

Royals and their staff allegedly mocked Meghan (Credit: Cover Images)

An extract includes: "If a man got up before dawn to work, [people would applaud him] for his work ethic. If a woman did it, she was deemed difficult or 'a [bleep]'.

"The double standard was exacerbated when it came to successful women of colour, often labelled demanding or aggressive."

The bombshell book also alleged that William 'warned' his younger brother about Meghan.

Apparently concerned over Harry's pace, he questioned his sibling's motivations.

An excerpt states that William "just wanted to make sure" that Harry's new relationship hadn't "blindsided" him with "lust".

Meanwhile, William and Kate Middleton appear to have already hit out against the books claims.

Never friends?

The upcoming book claims Meghan and Kate were never close (credit cover images)

Initial stories surrounding the book's release said that it delves into Meghan and Kate's apparent non-friendship.

The book alleges that Kate deliberately ignored Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Service.

However, friends of Kate have hit back and said she made huge efforts to befriend her new sister-in-law.

A source close to Kate told The Mail on Sunday: "It's just completely wrong to suggest they didn't talk and plain wrong to say the Cambridges weren't welcoming.

