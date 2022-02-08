Meghan Markle’s brother Thomas Markle Jr has sensationally predicted that Meghan and Prince Harry will split up.

The 55 year old told his Celebrity Big Brother Australia housemates that Meghan’s marriage to Harry is “next on the chopping board”.

Thomas didn’t speak very highly of Meghan and Harry’s marriage (Credit: YouTube)

What did Thomas say about Meghan and Harry?

Thomas was a contestant on Big Brother VIP, the Australian version of Celebrity Big Brother, back in November 2021. The series is now available to watch in the UK on E4.

During his time there, he opened up to his fellow housemates about his relationship with his sister.

The candid chat came when Thomas was in the bedroom with the other contestants. Thomas revealed to them that he hadn’t seen his half-sister since his grandmother’s funeral in 2011.

“And then she took off after that anyway and went to Canada,” he said.

When asked if he and Meghan had been close before, Thomas said: “Yeah.”

Thomas opened up on Big Brother VIP (Credit: E4)

What did Thomas say next about Meghan Markle?

One of Thomas’ housemates then went on to ask him whether they’d just stopped talking once Meghan went to Canada.

“You know, that’s like the big thing now, it’s like, ‘what happened to her’, you know? Nobody can figure it out,” he said.

“Money changed her, I guess,” he said. “Money and fame went to her head really bad.”

Thomas revealed that this happened around the time that Meghan started appearing in Suits – the role which she is perhaps best known for.

Meghan appeared in 108 episodes of the show between 2011 and 2017.

“I guess when you’re seduced in that society, I mean like, that 1% society, is most likely the reason that happened to her,” Thomas theorised.

“When you have that much money, you don’t even get in trouble.”

Harry and Meghan began their relationship in 2016 and married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews)

Thomas talks about Meghan’s marriage

Thomas was then asked by his Big Brother housemate how she ended up being with Prince Harry.

“I have no idea,” Thomas confessed. “The thing that gets to me is like, the guy she was married to the first time Trevor [Engleson] this guy just took care of her.

“Man, she was adored by him,” he said. “And she just walked all over him and dumped him.”

He then revealed that Meghan had sent Trevor the ring back in the mail. “Is that cold or what?” he asked.

“But, you know, Harry’s next,” he said. “Harry’s on the chopping block next.”

Thomas then said that in all the photos prior to Meghan, Harry “had a smile 0n his face”. However, he doesn’t now, according to Thomas.

Later on in the series, Thomas penned and read out a letter to Meghan and Harry, apologising for the letter he wrote to them prior to their wedding.

Thomas wasn’t invited to the wedding, nor was his father, Thomas Markle Sr.

You can watch Thomas Markle in Celebrity Big Brother Australia every night at 7.30pm on E4 and All 4.

