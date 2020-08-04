Meghan Markle birthday: William, Kate and The Queen send messages

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday today and The Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared sweet messages.

Meghan will be marking her special day in Los Angeles with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, one.

To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of Meghan speaking to a young child during a royal engagement.

The post was shared to the Kensington Palace social media pages.

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton say?

The post read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

Fans loved the post, with one person saying: "Happy birthday Meghan. Cambridge’s classy as always."

Another wrote: "That's kind of you, lovely Cambridge team."

Meghan Markle is celebrating her 39th birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: "The Cambridges, classy as always."

Meanwhile, a message was shared to the royal family social media pages to celebrate Meghan's birthday.

They shared a photo of Meghan and the Queen during a joint visit to Chester in 2018.

The post was captioned: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!"

Meghan and Harry stepped down from royal life in March.

They are living in Los Angeles with their son Archie after previously saying they want to become "financially independent".

In a few days, a biography on Meghan and Harry will be released.

Finding Freedom, written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will delve into the alleged reasons behind the couple's exit from the royal family.

However, the Queen will reportedly be the "most upset" by the revelations.

The Queen, Prince William and Kate celebrated Meghan's birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to Vanity Fair, a source said: "It's going to open old wounds at a time when everyone wanted to move on.

"I think the person who will be most upset about it all is the Queen."

