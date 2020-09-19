Demands made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have signalled the death knell for their big-money pay days.

It’s been reported that the pair will not be able to command event fees of $1 million, as previously claimed, due to their “strict” demands.

Instead, it’s thought the royal pair will be offered just a quarter of their desired asking price when they hit the speakers circuit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make millions with Netflix (Credit: Splash News)

Pay cut for Meghan and Harry

According to an events manager, Harry and Meghan can expect to earn in in the region of $250k to $400k for event appearances.

This is between £193k and £350k, as opposed to £775,000.

The level of control demanded by the couple might be “off-putting” to potential clients, it’s been claimed.

In an interview with The Sun, they said: “Harry and Meghan coming on the speaker circuit is certainly as significant as the likes of President Obama or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“The pair are fascinating, uniquely experienced individuals, who have a wide reach, who would have been a huge draw to a live audience pre-COVID.”

Harry and Meghan have swapped their royal duties for roles as producers (Credit: Splash News)

What are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s demands?

However, they added that payments around the $1 million mark for the pair “seemed steep”.

“While every speaker has a right to demand the parameters of an appearance. As the price increases often so do the expectations of clients. Not many clients ever like inviting talent as star guests, who may be seen as running their event and telling them what to do.”

The manager went on to explain that making demands could be seen as off-putting to future clients.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently have a talent clause in their contract. It allows them to control who will speak with them at events.

This is thought to be something some clients could see as “controlling”.

Their $100 million deal with Netflix

The royal pair have signed a deal with Netflix, in a bid to raise their reputation.

The couple’s popularity declined when they chose to step down from the royal family last year. However, they hope this latest deal will turn things around.

Their deal will allow them to produce movies, scripted series, documentaries and children’s programming.

Additionally, they have reportedly already produced a cartoon series about female empowerment.

