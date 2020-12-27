Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly keen for a 12-month extension to their Megxit deal.

The Duke, 36, and The Duchess, 29, apparently want to hold on to their titles and patronages for at least another year.

And they may even return to the UK in the New Year to personally meet with The Queen and Prince Charles for negotiations.

According to The Sun, they intend to hold negotiation Zoom chats with senior royals in January.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently want more time on their deal (Credit: SplashNews)

Both Harry and Meghan may return to the UK in March

They hope to return to the UK in March, just before their one-year Megxit deal with The Queen expires.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in March of this year.

However, after a crisis summit at Sandringham, The Queen permitted them to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

But it was understood that their entire arrangement would be reviewed the following year.

Buckingham Palace has said: “The Royal Family and Sussexes have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties.”

Harry and Meghan negotiated Megxit with The Queen and Prince Charles (Credit: SplashNews)

The Duke and Duchess have raked in millions this year

Indeed Harry and Meghan’s move to America has proven to be extremely lucrative so far.

And they are continually referred to by their titles in the States.

In less than a year they’ve signed a production deal with Netflix said to be worth at least £100 million.

And they even have their own podcast series coming out with Spotify.

This deal is said to be worth in the regions of £20 – £30 million.

Harry is expected to speak directly with The Queen this March (Credit: SplashNews)

Now living in a sprawling mansion in Montecito, California, they appear to have settled into their new way of life.

It is also rumoured that they are mending their rift with Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, was reportedly furious with Harry when he stepped down.

But a new report said both families have exchanged Christmas presents this year – signalling a clear olive branch.

People reported that the families had sent presents “back and forth between the entire royal family”.

Meanwhile, The Queen and Prince Philip were forced to spend Christmas away from family due to strict Tier 4 restrictions.

Despite their isolation, The Queen still delivered a moving Christmas Day speech, which was the most watched television broadcast on Christmas Day.

