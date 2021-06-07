Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘s eldest child Archie is reportedly very “excited” following the birth of his little sister.

The Sussexes welcomed the new addition to their family, Lilibet Diana, on Friday last week (June 4).

Since then, a source close to the couple has revealed exactly how little Archie, two, is feeling.

How has Archie reacted?

The insider told the Evening Standard today: “Archie and his parents are excited to welcome the new addition to their family.

“He’s very happy to have a little sister.”

Furthermore, journalist and royal expert Omid Scobie has claimed the couple will take “months off” to care for their daughter.

He said: “Harry and Meghan are leading by example they offer up to 20 weeks parental leave at Archewell – it’ll be several months off work for the pair of them.”

On Sunday (June 6), a statement confirmed the couple had welcomed their newborn daughter.

Meanwhile, the announcement also revealed the meaning behind Lilibet’s sentimental name.

It read: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

In addition, the Duke and Duchess also shared a personal message following the birth.

What did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say?

The couple added: “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Following the news, various members of the Royal family have reached out to the new family of four.

Alongside a photo of Meghan, Harry and their son Archie cuddling each other, William and Kate said: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.

“Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Meanwhile, Clarence House – the residence of Charles and Camilla – also paid tribute on its Instagram page.

The post read: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this time.”

However, Lili’s adorable name hasn’t sat well with some, including today’s Loose Women panel.

