Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to their mothers Princess Diana and Doria Ragland as they launched Archewell online.

On the full website for the non-profit foundation today (Thursday, December 31), a message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeted visitors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say on the Archewell website?

In the note, titled ‘A Letter for 2021’, Harry and Meghan jointly pay tribute to their mothers, calling them – and strangers who have impressed the couple – the “best of humanity” for their “compassion and kindness”.

Read more: The Royal Family: Their most popular Instagram posts of 2020 revealed

They go on to offer a message of hope for visitors, telling them we can “build a better world” by choosing “courage, healing and connection”.

Princess Diana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The full message reads: “I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike.

We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity.

“In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this.

“Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection.

“Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

The backdrop behind the message showed images of Harry and Meghan as children with their mums.

The message greeted visitors on the Archewell website (Credit: Archewell.com)

Sussexes launch Archewell Audio

It follows the launch of Harry and Meghan’s new podcast, Archewell Audio.

Unfortunately for the former senior royals, it failed to land in the top spot of the podcast charts either in the UK or US.

Read more: Harry and Meghan podcast: Couple’s project fails to land top spot in charts

As of earlier today, it sat at number seven in the UK chart. Louis Theroux‘s Grounded podcast beat it down by one place, while The Joe Rogan Experience held the top spot.

Over in the US, on the other hand, Archewell Audio was showing at number 26. The Joe Rogan Experience also dominated the American chart, sitting comfortably in the number one spot there too.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.