Meghan and Harry smile
Royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named among world’s top 100 most influential people

Piers Morgan has also weighed in on the honour

By Joshua Haigh
| Updated:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among those on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list this year.

The iconic annual list features celebrities, activists and politicians from around the world.

Their cover of the issue shows Harry, 37, wearing all black and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, dressed in a white suit.

duchess of cambridge time 100
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan latest news

“They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation,” reads an accompanying article.

“They give voice to the voiceless through media production.

“And they take risks to help communities in need, offering mental-health support to black women and girls in the US and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan ‘have no way back’ after popularity drop, insists expert

“In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion. They run toward the struggle.”

Royal followers rushed straight to Twitter to share their thoughts. However, opinion over the couple’s position on the list is seemingly split down the middle.

duchess of cambridge time 100
Fans have been divided by the couple’s place on the list (Credit: SplashNews.com)

TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Some questioned why the former royals deserved a spot.

One tweeted: “Harry and Meghan? For what? Being rich and marrying rich and throwing a temper tantrum about being rich?”

“So much paid advertising to stay relevant. Wow! Just imagine the size of those egos,” ranted a second fan.

A third added: “Harry the depressed victim and Meghan the manipulator. They fled the UK to be private only to invade their own privacy at every opportunity.”

Furthermore, Piers Morgan –  who has criticised the couple on various occasions – also chimed in.

He re-tweeted a picture of the couple’s magazine cover, adding a series of laughing emojis.

Read more: Prince William and Prince Harry share memories of Prince Philip in the first trailer for BBC documentary

However, not everyone was quite so angry about the honour.

“This couple is amazing!” said one happy fan.

“They look like they’re glowing since leaving that family behind!” replied another. 

Furthermore, a third added: “The jolt of positive energy I needed today!”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is celebrating his 37th birthday today (September 15) and the Royal Family have paid tributes.

Harry has had a strained relationship with his family over the last few years. However, that hasn’t stopped them from marking the special occasion.

Both Prince William and Kate Middleton both shared messages with Harry on Twitter.

His grandmother, the Queen, also shared a message via the social platform.

Meanwhile, are you a fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? You can share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

shamima begum interview gmb
GMB: Richard Madeley divides viewers as they spot ‘habit’
This Morning Heather Bone
This Morning competition winner Heather Bone dies following cancer battle as tributes pour in
Shamima Begum on GMB this morning
GMB: Shamima Begum interview divides viewers as she apologises to Brits
Prince William stuns in velvet tux as he attends Who Cares Wins awards
Alison Hammond and Heather Bone on This Morning
This Morning: Alison Hammond pays tribute to Heather Bone after her death
Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast today
Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast as Dan Walker pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ co-star