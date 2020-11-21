Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly handed over the keys for Frogmore Cottage to Princess Eugenie and her husband.

According to reports, the Grade II listed home will still be owned by Meghan and Harry, but Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will live there.

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank last year (Credit: Splash News)

Where is Frogmore Cottage?

The property is located near Windsor Castle. It was renovated for Meghan, Harry and their son Archie, turning it from five properties into a single home.

All the new fittings and fixtures were paid for by the couple. They repaid £2.4m of taxpayers’ money following the announcement that they were leaving the royal family.

It was initially gifted to them by Harry’s grandmother – the Queen, but once they signed a Netflix deal, worth a reported £100m, they could afford to give the money back.

Frogmore Cottage was given to Meghan, Harry and their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They now pay commercial rent on the Berkshire home.

Concerns about Meghan and Prince Harry

Meanwhile, Prince Charles’ friends have apparently expressed concerns this week after the release of the latest series of The Crown.

Following Harry and Meghan’s multi-million dollar deal with streaming giant Netflix, friends have reportedly accused the network of exploiting the marriage and subsequent divorce of Princess Diana and Charles for entertainment value.

The latest series will explore the courtship and marriage of Diana and Charles.

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor as Princess Diana and Prince Charles on The Crown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the show raises fresh concerns over Harry and Meghan’s estimated £100 million deal with Netflix.

A source told the Mail Online: “There are raised eyebrows about Harry taking millions from the company that’s behind all this.

“After all where do much of Netflix’s profits come from? The Crown.”

The insider also alleged that Prince William is upset over the new series.

The source claimed: “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

