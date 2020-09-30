Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fans divided as they ‘plan to return to UK for Christmas’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly want to return to the UK for Christmas this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eager for son Archie to be reunited with The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, according to reports.

The couple apparently “love tradition surrounding the holidays” so would love to be back in Britain for the festive period.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the UK?

A source told Vanity Fair: “There’s a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past.”

The insider said the couple are “taking it one day at a time” because of the “uncertainty” of COVID-19.

The source added: “Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when.

“But they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry’s family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and great-grandfather Prince Philip in particular.”

Fans are divided over the reports, with many saying Meghan and Harry should remain in the US.

One person said on Twitter: “So now we’re to believe Meghan & Harry want to celebrate Christmas in the UK as opposed to spending it in their new mansion, be for real!”

Another wrote: “Apparently Meghan and Harry may come back to the UK for Christmas. Wow! Tell them to stay where they are.”

However, others want to see them return.

What did Meghan and Harry fans say?

One added: “Prince Harry needs to return home to the UK, do whatever is needed to regain his standing with the people of the UK.”

Another said: “I honestly think Harry and Meghan should go back to UK, little one Archie needs to see his grandparents.”

The couple have been living in America after stepping back from royal life in March.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family haven’t been able to return to the UK meaning Archie hasn’t seen The Queen and Philip for months.

The Queen and Philip self-isolated at Windsor Castle during lockdown before residing at their Balmoral estate over the summer.

Meanwhile, during the pandemic, Meghan and Harry have made several video call appearances to support charities.

Most recently, former actress Meghan denied she’s controversial at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit.

Meghan and Harry recently came under fire for urging people to vote in the upcoming US election.

What did Meghan Markle say?

The star explained: “If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it.

Read more: Meghan Markle loses next stage in lawsuit against paper over letter to dad

“But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial, and some of it is reactive to things that just haven’t happened.”

