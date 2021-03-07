Meghan and Harry
In a recent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry documentary, a royal expert warned the Queen may never get to see their second child.

The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with the couple’s second baby after they welcomed their son Archie, one, in May 2019.

However, in Channel 5’s Harry and Meghan VS The Monarchy last night, author of Royals at War Dylan Howard made the claims.

Will the Queen ever see Harry and Meghan’s second child?

In the documentary, Mr Howard said: “The sad and harsh reality is that by abdicating from the Royal Family completely, the Queen and Prince Philip may actually never see the second child.

“And one can only think how devastated and broken the Queen must feel about that.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second baby last month.

Their rep said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

In addition, the couple also released a black and white photo showing them sat outside under a tree.

Meanwhile, the royal family said they’re “thrilled” with Meghan and Harry’s baby news following their heartache last year after Meghan suffered a miscarriage.

What will happen in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview?

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Meghan and Harry’s highly-awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey will air in the US.

The tell-all chat will then air on ITV on Monday (March 8) for UK viewers.

Earlier this week, a sneak peek saw Meghan admitting she feels “liberated” since stepping back as a working member of the royal family.

She told Oprah in the clip: “As an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be…

“…it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘yes, I’m ready to talk.’

“To be able to just make a choice on your own and speak for yourself.”

Meanwhile, Harry will also join the interview later on and the couple will discuss their move to the US.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

