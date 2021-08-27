Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘could have faced legal action’ if they named ‘royal racist’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could face legal action if they decide to name the royal, who reportedly made a racist remark about their son.

The couple previously shocked the world after claiming there were concerns about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

But after reports suggested the pair once debated naming the senior royal in question, a top lawyer has spoken out.

Meghan and Harry ‘could face legal action’

According to Mark Stephens, the unnamed royal could have sued for libel and breach of privacy.

The lawyer, who has previously represented James Hewitt, told the Mail+: “First of all the exact words that were said would have to be identified, and the context they were made in.

The individual, if named, may have been able to sue for libel and breach of privacy

“Was it racist or was it just an inquiry? The words may have had a racist overtone but were they intended in that way?”

He continued: “Essentially what you will find is that the individual, if named, may have been able to sue for libel and breach of privacy if it was a private conversation between two individuals where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy…

“…and for the contents of the conversation not to be shared with a third party, the media.”

Finding Freedom update

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unauthorised biography will feature a new epilogue.

Finding Freedom was first released in August 2020.

In the updated edition, it’s alleged that the couple considered naming the royal.

However, Meghan decided against the idea as it would be “very damaging to them”.

The leaked epilogue also claims that Prince William was “furious” about their Oprah Winfrey interview.

It said the Duke felt “furious” that private family matters” became “discussed in the public domain”.

Meghan chose not to name the royal during their Oprah Winfrey chat (Credit: Harpo Productions/CBS)

Furthermore, other claims include Prince Harry’s decision not to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in 2020.

The Independent reports: “But as the day came and went, Harry’s gesture remained in its box at the charity’s headquarters in Kent.”

The book is out at the end of the month.

ED! has contacted Meghan and Harry’s reps for comment.

