Meghan Markle accused of ‘throwing Harry to the wolves’ over his coronation attendance

Meghan Markle has been accused of ‘throwing Harry to the wolves’ by Lady Colin Campbell over his coronation attendance.

Royal fans have been waiting on Harry and Meghan’s coronation decision for months. However, talking about the pair’s announcement earlier this week, a furious Lady C launched another attack on Duchess of Sussex, accusing her of ‘throwing Harry to the wolves’.

Lady Colin Campbell discussed Prince Harry’s decision to attend the coronation alone on GB News (Credit: GB News)

Lady C accuses Meghan Markle of ‘throwing Harry to the wolves’

During Thursday night’s GB News, Lady Colin Campbell reacted to Meghan’s decision to stay at home in California during King Charles’ coronation.

But while they discussed whether Meghan was being ‘supportive’ of her husband, she launched into another rant attacking the Duchess. She claimed that Meghan has gone out of her way to make the prince look like a fool and has ‘thrown Harry to the wolves’.

Meghan’s a very wily operator, she’s thrown Harry to the wolves,

GB News host Dan Wootton started the segment saying: “You see Meg has morphed into mysterious Meg in recent months, with the Princess not attending a single official event for months. So do you think Meghan is still the supportive wife Lady C that she always claims to be?”

Lady C burst into laughter before saying: “Do you think the sun rises in the west and sets in the east, Dan? No!”

She continued: “Meghan is very clever. She has made sure that Harry has gone out there and made a complete [bleep] of himself and that he has irretrievably damaged himself. So in the event of a separation or divorce, she has all the cards in her hand.”

Lady Colin Campbell accused Meghan Markle of ‘throwing Harry to the wolves’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Lady C calls Prince Harry an ‘idiot’

The I’m A Celebrity star then went on to brand Meghan as a ‘wily operator’ who sent Prince Harry to suck up to the royals. She added: “Meghan’s a very wily operator, she’s thrown Harry to the wolves. And the idiot has gone with his tail wagging, sucking up to the royals.”

Dan also weighed in stating: “That’s a really interesting point. Meghan didn’t stop Harry from making any of these catastrophic decisions to sell out his own family. And actually, now when he’s facing this huge backlash, she says, ‘Bye Bye, honey. I’m going to stay here with the kids, you go and get booed.'”

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation plans in a statement. The statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for the Duchess of Sussex for comment.

