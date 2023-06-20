Meghan left Harry ‘between rock and hard place’ with pressure to speak truth

Meghan reportedly left Harry “between a rock and a hard place” with her pressure on him to speak the truth before the release of Spare.

The Duke of Sussex’s autobiography was published in January and was an instant bestseller – as well as one of the most talked about books in years.

Harry’s book came out in January (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan left Harry ‘between a rock and hard place’ with pressure for truth

Back in January, Prince Harry released his groundbreaking autobiography, Spare. The bombshell book immediately became a best seller and was talked about for weeks on end.

At the time, it was reported that Harry was struggling with the pressure allegedly put on him by Meghan, to tell the truth in his book.

“Harry is struggling with the pressure and keeps changing his mind on what to include in the book. Every passage is being revised again and again. Harry keeps remembering new things he wants to include, and then suddenly panics about toning down certain anecdotes,” a source said last year.

“Meghan is urging him to tell his truth and not hide what really happened, but he’s worried sick it will lead to a new war with the royals – one he’ll never be able to come back from. He feels caught between a rock and a hard place, which is why he keeps stalling on edits.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Will Harry write another book? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex tipped to pen another book

Now, Harry has been tipped to pen another book by a royal expert. The expert made the claims in the wake of news that Harry and Meghan’s podcast had been axed by Spotify.

Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Spotify reportedly worth £18m in 2020. However, they only made 12 episodes of their podcast during their three years with the streaming giants. Now, Richard Fitzwilliams has tipped Harry to pen another book to “placate” his publishers.

“If they don’t placate Random House by giving them something they might lose that too. What exactly are they going to do when it comes to more books? Harry has said he could write another book with the 400 pages removed from a first draft of Spare. The royals wouldn’t like it,” he told The Sun.

The Sussexes have ‘tainted’ their brand, according to a commentator (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan in financial trouble after ‘tainting’ their brand

In other Sussex-related news, the Duke and Duchess could be in some financial trouble after having “tainted” their brand, according to a commentator.

Speaking on GB News, Celia Walden claims that brands are now distancing themselves from the Sussexes due to reports claiming they don’t work hard. This is something they “can’t afford” to happen.

“It feels like they have consistently made the most basic, school-boy errors, and all of it, if you boil it down, is not thinking ahead. They’ve literally just gone for the money. They’ve obviously ignored all the good advice they were given, despite having the means to have the very, very best people around them.”

“You then end up with a situation like this,” she then said. “Which is where you’ve given all the goods very early on and by doing so, effectively tainted your brand. And the question now is, ‘well now what?'”.

