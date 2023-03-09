Shock prediction about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s reaction as Archie and Lili take centre stage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will prove to be “very popular” as she makes an effort to “keep her children’s feet on the ground” as they grow into their new titles, one expert has claimed.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have officially been handed titles approved by King Charles.

And, far from monetising the youngsters’ links with their royal relations, brand and culture expert Nick Ede reckons the pair will do quite the opposite.

It’s a move that he predicts will earn Meghan quite the popularity boost.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will ‘keep her kids’ feet on the ground’

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Nick predicts that “all eyes” will be on Archie and Lilibet as they continue to grow.

He said: “I think that Meghan’s children will be very popular. All eyes will be on them.

“She will prove to be a very popular mother who will keep her children’s feet on the ground,” he predicted.

“The lifestyle in the USA and especially California is very relaxed. It’s much more about personality and lifestyle than title,” Nick continued.

He also added that he doesn’t think Meghan will be worried she isn’t a princess.

This is because she’s “mother to two children in line to the throne so she won’t mind at all”.

How Meghan and Harry will raise Archie and Lili

Nick also made a prediction about Harry and Meghan’s treatment of their children following the announcement of their royal titles.

He said: “I think Meghan and Harry will be very careful with the way they treat their children and their titles.”

He added that he thinks they’ll approach it “much in the same way that Fergie has daughters who are princesses but she hasn’t monetised it”.

Nick then added: “I don’t think they need to do that.”

‘Ultimate nepo babies’

However, he reckons the youngsters could go on to become the “ultimate nepo babies”.

“Potentially Lili and Archie could be the ultimate nepo babies – and there is nothing wrong with that.

“They will of course be able to earn money with their titles.

“But I think the sheer fact of who their parents are, title or no title, all eyes will be on them for many years to come.”

