Meghan and Harry ‘will renew vows in intimate ceremony in Hollywood’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to renew their vows in Hollywood.

The couple married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and the ceremony was broadcast to millions across the world.

However, Meghan and Harry already want to renew vows in an "intimate, barefoot" ceremony in America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to renew their vows in Hollywood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple are currently in the states with their 11-month-old son Archie during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will Meghan and Harry renew their vows?

A source has told Heat magazine: "This will symbolise a brand-new start for them both practically and spiritually.

"They both love the idea of an intimate, barefoot ceremony overlooking the ocean – a little like Meghan’s first wedding [to Trevor Engleson], but without all the fanfare and partying.

"Of course, it risks upsetting the royals, but this fresh start is important to both of them."

Harry and Meghan married in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

The couple stepped back from their senior royal roles on March 31.

They've been living in Los Angeles since after revealing earlier this year they plan to divide their time between America and the UK.

However, this week, it was reported that Meghan is worried Harry is struggling with LA life.

An insider told new! magazine: "Harry is feeling homesick and that’s taken Meghan by surprise as he thought the move was the right decision at the start of all this."

The couple are living in Los Angeles with son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it seems Meghan and Harry are keeping in touch with the royal family despite being across the pond.

The couple and little Archie called the Queen via Zoom on April 21 to wish her a happy 94th birthday.

The young family dialled in just before teatime, according to Vanity Fair, when the Queen was about to enjoy a slice of birthday cake.

