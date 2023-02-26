Meghan and Harry warned not to ‘pull any stunts’ amid claims they’re planning to ‘upstage’ coronation

Meghan and Harry have been warned not to “pull any stunts” during the coronation by an Australian media pundit.

Recent reports suggested Prince Harry hopes for an apology from his father King Charles and brother Prince William ahead of the May 6 ceremony.

However, a source claimed to the MailOnline that is unlikely to happen. This is because “there is still a huge amount of ill will boiling over in the family”.

And one royal correspondent reportedly reckons the Sussexes could try and become the focus of attention by sharing a new pic of son Archie.

‘Terribly petty’ Meghan and Harry blasted

According to the Express website, Lee Cohen claims Meghan and Harry may attempt to “upstage” the coronation.

The report also speculates the couple could hold a birthday party for Archie on the same day as the Westminster Abbey occasion.

Lee is reported to have claimed: “It’s terribly petty, but the Sussexes, who no longer have their royal platform, seem to relish any opportunity to attempt to upstage a royal occasion.

“It’s not as if the royal family seek occasions to upstage the antics of the Sussexes, quite the opposite.”

‘Sussexes will be kept in the shadows’

The tabloid also makes mention of how Harry and Meghan marked daughter Lilibet’s birthday during the Platinum Jubilee last year.

After the celebrations concluded, a new picture of the now 18-month-old was released.

And another royal talking head believes the Sussexes are being “encouraged” to maintain a discreet profile.

Australian commentator Natalie Oliveri is quoted as saying: “They’re also being encouraged to not pull any stunts during the coronation and really stick to the plan.”

She added: “I think their appearance at the coronation will be very similar to that of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year.

“We might see them at one or two events. But largely they will be kept in the shadows because they don’t want to take away from the historical event.”

ED! has approached representatives for the Sussexes for comment.

