In Meghan and Harry news, the royal couple are reportedly set to be dealt a huge snub if they do end up attending the Coronation in May.

The latest news surrounding the Sussexes comes after it was revealed that they have been invited to attend the historic event.

Harry and Meghan have been invited to the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry news: Sussexes invited to Coronation

Yesterday (Sunday, March 5) it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have been officially invited to the Coronation of King Charles.

A spokesperson for the royal couple confirmed to The Times that the Sussexes have been invited.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” they said.

However, Harry and Meghan have yet to make a decision over whether they will be in attendance.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the spokesperson added.

Harry and Meghan’s invite comes after months of speculation over whether they will be asked to come to the ceremony in May.

We won’t be seeing scenes like this at the Coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry news: Royal couple set for huge snub

However, should Meghan and Harry decide to attend the Coronation, they will reportedly be dealt a huge snub.

According to The Independent, the royal couple won’t be appearing in any Royal processions during the Coronation.

The Sussexes also won’t be appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other working members of the Royal Family.

This would echo the arrangements during the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee last summer.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace as well as Prince Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Harry gave an interview over the weekend (Credit: Netflix)

Duke of Sussex gives first interview since losing Frogmore

Elsewhere, Prince Harry gave his first interview since losing Frogmore Cottage over the weekend.

“I certainly have felt throughout my life, throughout my younger years, I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family,” he said.

“I felt strange being in this container and I know that my mum felt the same,” he then added.

I always felt slightly different to the rest of my family.

He then said that he and Meghan had to flee the UK to escape the “cycle of pain”.

Later in the interview, he said: “I’ve lost a lot but I’ve gained a lot to see my kids growing up here and how they are.

“I don’t see how that would have been possible in that environment.”

