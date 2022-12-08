Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix documentary dropped today (Thursday, December 8), giving viewers a better look at their private life.

Royal fans were given glimpses of their “adorable” three-year-old son, Archie, and it drove them wild!

New photos and clips of Archie were seen in the new documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Archie in Harry and Meghan, the new Netflix documentary

This morning saw the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new documentary drop on Netflix.

The series charts the couple’s journey, from their first meeting through to pretty much the present day.

As well as delving deeper into why they opted to step down as working royals, the documentary also takes a closer look at the couple’s private lives.

As well as featuring plenty of Harry and Meghan, the documentary also offers viewers glimpses of their son, Archie.

At one point during the first episode, Archie runs ahead of his parents on a family walk. In another, Archie can be seen reaching out for a photo of Princess Diana on the wall.

Another clip shows Archie telling Prince Harry and Meghan he’s got a dirty foot, just as Harry is about to get a photo of a hummingbird using a bird feeder.

“I’ve got a dirty foot, mama,” Archie says in his little American/British accent. He says it just after Harry tells him to keep quiet as birds are “scared of humans”.

A sweet moment of Archie looking at his late grandmother’s portrait was shown in the documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Fans react to Archie in Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary

Upon seeing Archie in the documentary, royal fans took to Twitter in their droves to gush over the adorable young royal.

“Listen to that American accent. So sweet,” one fan tweeted.

“I got a dirty foot mama… I laughed so hard, just adorable,” another wrote.

“Archie is adorable,” a third then gushed.

“Absolutely adorable,” another then wrote. “Archie and Lili really are little sweethearts. So cute and funny.”

Archie’s accent in the documentary has sent fans wild (Credit: Netflix)

Archie’s accent sends royal fans wild

Elsewhere, in the first episode of the documentary, Archie’s voice can be heard for the first time ever.

Meghan films a sunset or sunrise from the family home in Montecito.

The sky is ablaze with colour as Meghan asks Archie: “Look at that. How would you describe it, Archie?”

“Well, it’s all done beautiful,” Archie replies.

“It’s so beautiful,” Meghan echoes.

Viewers went wild for the brief Archie sound bite this morning.

“STOPPPPP ARCHIE’S LITTLE VOICE!!!!!” one royal fan tweeted.

“Archie’s voice is so sweet,” another gushed.

“Awwwwww…Archie!!! #HarryandMeghanNetflix,” a third wrote. “Wait Archie’s little accent!” another exclaimed.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to watch on Netflix now.

