Meghan Markle bravely opened up on her mental health struggles during her interview with Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey yesterday (March 7).

During the bombshell chat, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had contemplated suicide while five months pregnant with her son Archie.

But what was happening at the time?

Meghan Markle opened up on her mental health struggles to Oprah Winfrey (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Meghan and Harry interview: What did the Duchess say?

Opening up to Oprah, Meghan, 39, explained: “I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

In addition, she shared: “That was clear and real and frightening and a constant thought.”

Furthermore, Meghan also recalled an outing to see a performance at Royal Albert Hall in January 2019.

Meghan and Harry attending a performance at Royal Albert Hall in January 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ahead of the event, she had opened up to Prince Harry about her thoughts.

Meghan explained: “I remember him saying, ‘I don’t think you can go,’ and I said, ‘I can’t be left alone.’

“We were both just trying to hold on.”

What was happening around the time Meghan was suicidal?

At the time, Harry and Meghan were attending the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s Totem show.

Despite stunning in a full-length navy Roland Mouret gown, Meghan was struggling behind the scenes.

The moment Harry reached for Meghan's hand and she said thank you. That same morning she told him she had suicidal thoughts.

Furthermore, reports also claimed Kensington Palace were spending hours monitoring negative comments to help stop online abuse against Meghan.

The royal household also looked into trolling surrounding the Duchess of Cambridge.

They later issued a plea for people to be kinder on social media, having enlisted their ‘Social Media Community Guidelines’.

The guidelines, issued jointly by Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, stated: “We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities.”

The Duchess was criticised for her baby shower in New York (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s baby shower

Meanwhile, also in January 2019, Meghan celebrated her baby shower in New York.

She marked the occasion with close friends at the swanky Mark hotel on the Upper East side.

However, the Duchess was criticised after reportedly spending £300,000 on the five-day trip.

At the time, Piers Morgan claimed the Queen would not have approved of such an opulent celebration.

Meghan opened up to husband Harry about her problems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s letter with her father emerges

Furthermore, in February 2019, a private letter Meghan wrote to her father emerged.

In it, she reportedly said her father had “broken [her] heart into a million pieces” for causing her “unnecessary and unwarranted pain”.

Meanwhile, in March 2019, half-sister Samantha Markle criticised Meghan in a Channel 5 documentary called, Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War.

Speaking about Meghan and her dad Thomas, Samantha said: “She doesn’t have a heart or she would have been doing everything she could to make him comfortable and reciprocate and be loving and gracious and make sure he’s comfortable in his old age.”

