Princess Diana is “getting her revenge from beyond the grave” following Meghan and Harry ‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey, says Andrew Morton.

The royal expert appeared on Good Morning Britain today (March 8) to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview.

Speaking to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, he explained how Diana would be “enjoying” the drama unfold.

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Meghan and Harry interview: What happened on GMB?

Piers asked: “What would Diana make of this, surely she would not be enjoying any of this?”

Andrew, who has published biographies on Diana, replied: “I think the irony is she would be enjoying it. It is almost like Diana is getting her revenge from beyond the grave.

“Remember that she was the trailblazer in this, she put the boot into Prince Charles 20 odd years ago.

“She talked about wanting to be the Queen of people’s hearts, which prompted the Queen to get involved with their divorce.”

Princess Diana is ‘getting her revenge from beyond the grave’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, he said: “There’s no question she would William and Harry to reconcile.

“But remember, she was thinking of moving to Malibu. She was going to buy Julie Andrews’ house. Also, Oprah was going to interview her.”

What did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal?

Meanwhile, during their bombshell interview, Meghan and Harry delivered several jaw-dropping bombshells.

As well as revealing they married in private, the former actress also opened up on her mental health struggles.

Andrew Morton appeared on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

At one point, Meghan bravely admitted she contemplated suicide while five months pregnant with their son Archie.

She said: “I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Furthermore, Meghan claimed the Royal family raised “concerns” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before his birth.

