Meghan Markle has broken her silence on her relationship with estranged father Thomas during her interview with husband Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, previously fell out with her dad after he staged paparazzi photos ahead of the couple’s wedding in 2018.

Since then, Thomas has apparently never met Harry and one-year-old Archie.

Meghan Markle has opened up on her father for the first time (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

Meghan and Harry interview: What did she say about Thomas?

Speaking out for the first time, Meghan admitted she felt “betrayed” by her father’s actions.

She told Oprah Winfrey: “If were going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when the comms team told us this the story was coming out, we called my dad and I asked him and he said, ‘No, absolutely not.'”

I look at Archie and I can’t imagine doing anything to hurt my child

Furthermore, Meghan told her dad: “I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth we can help.

“And he didn’t do that, and that for me has really resonated as a mother. And also me saying full stop, if we use this to protect you we won’t be able to protect our grandchildren one day.

Thomas hasn’t spoken to his daughter in years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I look at Archie and I can’t imagine doing anything to hurt my child. I can’t reconcile that.”

In addition, Meghan praised her mum, Doria Ragland, for remaining “silent” for four years.

Meghan opens up on her half-sister Samantha

During the interview, Meghan also discussed her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Samantha previously wrote a tell-all book on Meghan titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Samantha previously wrote a book on Meghan (Credit: ITV)

However, Meghan noted how the book must have difficult considering they had very little connection.

She explained: “I grew up as an only child and I wished I had siblings.

“The last time I saw her must have been 18, 19 years ago, and before that, ten years before that.

“She changed her last name back to Markle only when I started dating Harry, so I think that says enough.”

Meghan fell out with her father ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Thomas said about their relationship?

Thomas has previously spoken about being “ghosted” by his daughter, saying he wasn’t “sure why it’s happening”.

He said on Good Morning Britain in December 2018: “I’m not sure why it’s happening, I’ve been trying to reach out for several weeks.”

When asked whether he had a message for Meghan, Thomas added at the time: “I love you very much. You’re my daughter and I would really like to hear from you.

“Whatever differences or problems we have, we should be able to work them out. We’re family.”

Meanwhile, last month, Thomas reached out his daughter following the announcement of her second pregnancy.

Speaking to CBS TV’s Inside Edition, the 71-year-old said: “I wish Meghan and Harry a successful, healthy birth and I hope some day I get to see my grandchildren. They’re all royal grandchildren.”

