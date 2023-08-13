Harry and Meghan handed ‘brutal reality check’ amid claims of Palace ‘bitterness’ over couple’s ‘sustained’ attacks

In the latest Meghan and Harry news, the royal couple have been issued a “brutal reality check” by the Palace over their “sustained” attacks, one expert has claimed.

It’s fair to say their relationship with the Firm is a tad strained at the minute. The pair caused an uproar when they dropped their bombshell Netflix series. And who could forget Harry’s record-breaking tell-all memoir, Spare, which was packed to the brim of sensational claims.

And it seems Buckingham Palace still isn’t too happy with Meghan and Harry. So much so that they are said to have issued a deliberate and “brutal” blow to the Sussexes.

Meghan and Harry dealt ‘brutal’ blow by Palace

Harry, along with Meghan, stepped back from royal life back in January 2020. As a result, Haz was stripped of his His Royal Highness title. A statement at the time read: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles. They are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

However, parts of the website still referred to Harry as HRH last week. According to the Express, the Duke was given the title on his profile page twice. But any mentions have now been removed.

His position on the royal family landing page has also been lowered. It now sits at the bottom of the list, below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra. Prince Andrew’s page comes at the very bottom.

And now a royal expert has shared his thoughts on the blow – speculating it was a deliberate and “brutal” move from the Palace.

Meghan and Harry: Palace not happy with couple’s ‘sustained’ attacks

Richard Kay has alleged that the “brutal” change is not a coincidence. Apparently, King Charles is “more decisive” than the late Queen. What’s more, according to sources, the royal expert noted how royals are fuming with Harry and Meg for their “sustained” attacks.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Richard said: “It was surely no coincidence that the Prince’s arrival in the Far East coincided with the brutal reality check administered by Buckingham Palace about his status — and that of his wife, Meghan — in the new‑look Royal Family.”

What else did the royal expert say about Meghan and Harry?

He went on: “A visceral bitterness persists at the sustained attacks that Harry and Meghan have waged against family members through his memoir and their various television interviews. In such a highly charged atmosphere, there was resentment that elements of the Duke and Duchess’s previous lives were allowed to remain unaltered, as though they were still somehow part of the Firm.

“One reason there was no push for a change was because the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to ensure that anything her grandson might interpret as a snub or the slamming of a royal door was avoided,” the expert added.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in 2020

Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down as senior royals in January 2020. In a statement, they said they would work to become financially independent. They also added they planned to split their time between the UK and North America.

It came after they publicly revealed their struggles in the spotlight.

They said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The couple now reside in California with their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two. They still hold their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

