Meghan and Harry have new ‘charm offensive’ to ‘make Duchess like Angelina Jolie’

Meghan and Harry have been advised “to keep their traps shut” amid a new PR approach, it has been claimed.

According to GB News, the Sussexes are keeping a low profile as their public image is overhauled.

Furthermore, the outlet reckons the “ultimate objective” is to position Meghan similarly to film stars Reese Witherspoon and Angelina Jolie.

‘No more spilling the tea’ for Harry and Meghan apparently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan and Harry news

It was reported in late April that the Duchess is now represented by talent agency WME. Furthermore, according to pundit Kinsey Schofield, Meghan and her husband have been directed to “pull it back” because they are “overexposed”.

Additionally, appearing on Arlene Foster’s GB News show, Ms Schofield dismissed the idea the Sussexes may release a new snap of daughter Lilbet to mark her second birthday. The correspondent believes that’s because “a big internal rebrand” is taking place.

Ms Schofield claimed: “We’re hearing William Morris Endeavor is asking Harry and Meghan to keep their traps shut.” Additionally, she explained: “That they are overexposed at this point in time.”

Arlene Foster listens to her guest as she claims Meghan and Harry have been old ‘to keep their traps shut’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Meghan and Harry are being advised to stay out of the limelight’

The former US reality show contestant speculated: “Apparently there’s a big internal rebrand going on. And they’re being advised to stay out of the limelight. As the ultimate objective is to make Meghan like Reese Witherspoon or Angelina Jolie.”

Additionally, Ms Schofield went on to claim the popularity of Meghan and Harry has been dropping across the pond in recent months. Furthermore, she indicated that has led to the couple keeping their heads down. The correspondent suggested the Sussexes are ‘behaving themselves’ as their brand is ‘sorted out’.

Ms Schofield claimed: “There is a campaign apparently happening behind the scenes and some of the advice that William Morris Endeavor has given Meghan and Harry is to ‘pull it back’.”

Additionally she went on: “Stay behind the scenes. No more spilling the tea. And just kind of behave themselves while they try to wrangle this brand.”

ED! has approached representatives for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for comment.

Could former Suits actress Meghan come to be regarded in a similar way to Reese Witherspoon? (Credit: YouTube)

Daughter Lilibet birthday news

The Sussexes’ daughter turned two yesterday (Sunday June 4). And although reports have varied as to how she and her parents – as well as Lilibet’s older brother Archie – may have celebrated the occasion, her grandfather King Charles has reportedly arranged for a playhouse similar to that used by the Queen as a child to be made. Furthermore, royal sources have suggested the sweet gift could be one the couple’s youngest child will “remember forever”.

