Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “playing the victim card”, according to Lady Colin Campbell.

The former I’m A Celebrity star isn’t afraid to share her honest opinions on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

And she didn’t hold back in her latest YouTube video.

Lady Colin Campbell has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lady C say about Meghan and Harry?

In the video, Lady C branded the couple the “enemy” following Harry’s recent podcast appearance.

She said: “Harry and Meghan are the enemy – let’s be clear about that. They’re the enemy.

“They’re plotters, planners and schemers. I’m not going to be saying certain things I know because I’m not giving them a wink… as simple as that.

They’ve been playing the victim card

“There are more important things in life than entertainment.”

Furthermore, Lady C went on to accuse the pair of “playing the victim card”.

The 71-year-old star went on: “Harry and Meghan have embarked on an assault on the American Constitution. They have been doing it very cleverly. They have been doing it with the assistance of Sunshine Sachs and various politicians.

Lady C made the claims in her latest YouTube video (Credit: YouTube)

“They’ve been playing the victim card and letting people know that they’ve suffered, so they’re ordinary people. However, they’re not ordinary people. They are very dangerous individuals.”

ED! has approached Harry and Meghan’s representative for comment.

Meanwhile, the video comes days after Lady C claimed the Duke “loves” fame and fortune.

Read more: Susanna Reid criticises Prince Harry for parenting ‘swipe’ at Prince Charles

In a previous clip, she said: “Harry goes on in this podcast about the fact that you should be entitled to privacy when you’re not on the job.

“The man’s deluded, he’s an idiot. Harry, fame and fortune – which you are desperate to increase – are blessings. You love them.

“Without the public, you wouldn’t have fame and fortune. You want to bat them away like they’re flies.”

Harry has faced criticism in recent weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Harry been up to?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a trailer for Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new mental health series was released online.

The Me You Can’t See sees the pair explore mental health with stories from people around the world.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer features footage of a young Harry alongside his father Prince Charles at his mother Princess Diana’s funeral.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan anniversary: How Duchess ‘broke protocol’ with wedding decision

During the clip, Meghan also makes a cameo.

As well as Harry, the series will feature celebrity guests and mental health advocates.

These include Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.