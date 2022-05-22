Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been mocked for “leaving the royal family to do a reality show”.

The comments came after American comedian Michael Rapaport appeared on the Wendy Williams Show.

And it’s fair to say he didn’t hold back!

Meghan and Harry are flying over for the Platinum Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan roasted over reality show

Prince Harry and wife Meghan came in for a bit of a roasting on the chat show.

The pair discussed reports that Harry and Meghan are filming a Kardashians-style reality show for Netflix.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s ‘protective’ gesture towards Prince Harry revealed

Rapaport said: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting a reality TV show.

“They let the cameras into their home for a juicy project, insiders say it may possibly be about their breakdown with the Royal Family.

You guys said you didn’t want attention, you didn’t want to be in the limelight but you’re starting a reality TV show.

“I hear you guys moaning and groaning, I feel the exact same way. This show will be a human sleeping pill.

“These two, you need to get a life. You need to get a life. You left the royal family to do a reality show.”

The couple have been roasted on a US chat show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She’s the boss!

He continued to claim that Meghan is very much “driving the ship”.

Rapaport added: “He took her last name. She is driving the ship. I just don’t understand it, they were doing philanthropy and now they are doing a reality show.

Read more: The Queen opens her homes to house Ukrainian refugees

“A rumour has it that they might be starting a CBD company.

“You guys said you didn’t want attention, you didn’t want to be in the limelight but you’re starting a reality TV show,” he concluded.

Cameras banned during royal visit

Harry and Meghan have been spotted with cameras in recent weeks.

However, they won’t be given an inside glimpse into life inside the royal palaces when the couple and their children fly over for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

Read more: Meet the full cast of Coronation Street 2022

It’s been reported that the monarch has banned cameras inside her palaces.

She has also wiped Meghan and Harry off the Buckingham Palace balcony invite list.

So what do you think? Tell us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.