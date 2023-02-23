Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped quite a few bombshells on the royal family over the years, from Harry’s memoir to their infamous Oprah interview.

The couple’s explosive revelations and what many see as a “betrayal” against Harry’s family have made them fairly unpopular with the British public.

So will Harry and Meghan ever be forgiven?

Harry and Meghan have made some shocking claims about the royal family (Credit: Cover Images)

Will British public forgive Meghan and Harry for their betrayal?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked outrage when they decided to leave the royal family and move to Canada.

The pair also continued to damage their popularity with the British public as they continued to attack the royal family.

In Harry’s memoir Spare, he revealed some shocking revelations about the royals.

This included his deteriorating relationship with brother Prince William.

The couple also made headlines for their tell-all Netflix documentary which pointed fingers at Buckingham Palace.

But will the public ever manage forgive Harry and Meghan for their betrayal?

I think they may be forgiven but the betrayal may never be forgotten.

Brand and culture expert, Nick Ede, spoke exclusively to ED! about Harry and Meghan and their chances of being forgiven by the public.

The expert claimed that, although royal fans may have an issue with the couple now, there may still be hope for them yet.

He revealed that the public have been so invested in their “fairy-tale” love story, that Brits may be open to forgiving them in the future.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede claims that the public may find it hard to forget Harry and Meghan’s betrayal (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick claimed: “I think that the British public will have an issue with them from now on.

“But they are also refreshing in their approach to create conversation and debate. And we invested in their fairy-tale wedding and love story.”

However, although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be forgiven, Nick believes that their betrayal “may never be forgotten”.

Nick continued: “I think they may be forgiven but the betrayal may never be forgotten.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan left ‘high and dry’ after ‘worst PR disaster since Prince Andrew’

Do you think Harry and Meghan will be forgiven by the public? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.