Meghan and Harry baby name latest: Top five bookies’ favourites all end in letter ‘a’!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be choosing a baby name for their first daughter – but what are the bookies’ latest favourites?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting the newest member of their family this summer.

According to Betfair, the pair are likely to name their second tot with a name ending in ‘a’.

But what are the latest odds?

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second baby this summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan and Harry baby name: What are the latest bookies odds?

Many bookies and royal fans have thrown Diana into the mix as a tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

And Betfair believe it’s a high possibility!

The meaningful name comes in at 4/1 on the list.

Meanwhile, Allegra is also an option at 11/1.

The adorable name is of Italian origin meaning “joyous” or “lively”.

Isabella has gone straight to third at 12/1.

Phillippa is fourth at 12/1, while Maya comes in at fifth with the same odds.

Harry and Meghan may name their second baby Diana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maya is a female name meaning “illusion” or “magic”.

Furthermore, it’s also an alternate name of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

Other sweet suggestions include May, Alice, Abigail, Molly and Grace.

When is Meghan and Harry’s second baby due?

The Sussexes confirmed their baby joy back in February.

In a statement, a spokesperson announced: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

During their Oprah Winfrey interview in March, the couple also revealed they were having a little girl.

The Sussexes are already parents to son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan confirmed she was due to give birth in the “summertime”.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, reports suggested the pair could pay tribute to Harry’s late grandfather with their baby name choice.

According to Ladbrokes, the name Philippa has overtook the name Diana.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes told The Sun: “Royal fans are increasingly hopeful that Harry and Meghan will name their daughter Philippa, and we’ve been forced to cut the odds accordingly as it’s the only name punters are backing right now.

“It certainly wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Diana is used, though it seems more likely it will be a middle name.”

