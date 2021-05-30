Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana is set to be covered on The Crown.

According to a new report, the hit Netflix series will include how he “groomed” Princess Diana.

The 1995 Panorama interview included various revelations.

In fact, it was here that Diana said there were “three of us” in her marriage to Prince Charles.

And she also eluded to her affair with James Hewitt.

Martin Bashir and Princess Diana during their Panorama interview (Credit: BBC)

But a new inquiry has confirmed means of deception were used by Martin and the BBC to secure the interview.

False bank statements were reportedly used.

Martin is also said to have fuelled Diana’s suspicions she was being “spied upon” by the royal family.

The Crown will feature Princess Diana interview

Now a source tells The Telegraph that this saga will be explored in full on The Crown.

The source stated: “The team were doing the most incredible research and they’ve got it all in there.

“The build up to the interview, how Bashir effectively groomed Diana, the interview itself, and the aftermath are all factored in over more than one episode.”

Prince William has expressed his anger over the Panorama interview (Credit: Splash News)

However, this will likely come as a huge disappointment to Prince William.

Diana’s eldest son said he hoped it would never be aired or discussed on television again.

Upon Lord Dyson’s inquiry findings, William gave an impassioned statement.

What has Prince William said about Diana’s interview?

He said: “It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.

“It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.”

Diana died less than two years after the interview aired (Credit: Splash News)

He added: “This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC. And anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events.

Finally concluding: “In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important.

“These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”

Filming for series five of The Crown has yet to start.

It won’t start until June of this year and is scheduled to be released at some point in 2022.

