Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent Christmas, was subject to a security breach on Christmas Day after a man was found on the grounds with a crossbow.

The 19-year-old man, armed with a crossbow, has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act by police.

What happened at Windsor Castle?

The Queen was in residence when the man breached the grounds of the castle (Credit: BBC)

At 8.30 am on Christmas Day, Thames Valley Police and the Met Police responded to a security breach at Windsor Castle.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site. He was also arrested for being in possession of an offensive weapon.

This was because, after a search by the police, a crossbow was found.

The man wasn’t in any of the buildings on the estate. Police said that security processes were “triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds”.

What else happened at the Queen’s Windsor residence?

The Queen was forced to cancel plans to spend Christmas at Sandringham this year (Credit: BBC)

Following the man’s arrest, the Metropolitan Police released a statement.

It read: “The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment – he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals.”

Meanwhile, reports claim police are investigating a video which sees a masked person holding a crossbow.

In the footage, obtained by The Sun, the person addresses the camera and says they wanted to “assassinate the Queen” in a “revenge” mission.

The man’s breaching of Windsor Castle comes after it was revealed that the Queen would be spending Christmas at the estate.

Her Majesty was forced to cancel plans to spend Christmas at Sandringham for the second year in a row. The Queen’s decision was “precautionary” and was down to the sharp rise in Omicron cases in the UK.

The Queen wasn’t alone though. Prince Charles and Camilla joined the elderly monarch for Christmas this year.

The Queen’s Christmas

The Queen paid tribute to Prince Phillip in her Christmas speech this year (Credit: BBC)

The man’s breach of Windsor Castle came just hours before the Queen’s emotional Christmas message was aired.

The 95-year-old monarch took the opportunity to pay tribute to her late husband, Prince Phillip, during the message.

“Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones.

“This year, especially, I understand why,” she said.

She then went on to speak about her late husband’s “sense of service”, his curiosity, and his ability to “squeeze fun” out of any situation.

“That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him,” she said.

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

