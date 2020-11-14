Lorraine Kelly Princess Diana
Royals

Lorraine Kelly claims Princess Diana would ‘still be alive’ if she hadn’t done Panorama

The interview took place two years before her death

By Nancy Brown

Lorraine Kelly has claimed Princess Diana would “still be alive” if she hadn’t taken part in that infamous Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

Diana spoke candidly about her failed marriage to Prince Charles in the interview.

It took place in 1995.

She sadly died in a car accident in Paris two years later, in August 1997.

However, TV’s Lorraine Kelly has now sensationally claimed the princess might still be alive had she not given the interview.

Lorraine Kelly on the red carpet
Lorraine Kelly said Princess Diana would “still be alive” had she not have done Panorama (Credit: Splash News)

What did Lorraine Kelly say about Princess Diana?

Lorraine made the claims in her column in The Sun.

Read more: Prince Charles will not ‘willingly step down’ for William to take the throne

She speculated: “The interview was the final straw for the Queen, who told both Charles and Diana they needed to divorce, and hurry up about it.”

In short, she would probably still be alive.

The breakfast TV presenter added: “If she had still been married to Charles then Diana would have retained her HRH title and had proper royal protection officers who would never have allowed her into a car driven by a man smelling of booze, and would have ensured she was wearing a seat belt.”

Then came Lorraine’s claim.

“In short, she would probably still be alive,” she said.

Princess Diana wearing a red coat
Diana died in a car accident in 1997 (Credit: Splash News)

William and Harry’s ‘feud’

If things had worked out differently for Diana, her sons’ alleged feud might never have happened either, it was claimed earlier this week.

Read more: Meghan Markle’s sister hits out at her Remembrance Day ‘publicity stunt’

Former royal butler Paul Burrell thinks Diana would have stepped in and sorted out the argument between sons William and Harry.

He revealed she would have “banged their heads together” and made the pair see sense.

Paul claimed: “If their mother was here today, she would bring them back together.”

Chatting to The Royal Beat, he continued: “She would bang their heads together and say: ‘Don’t be so silly you’re my sons, you’re both equal.’”

William and Harry now live on different sides of the Atlantic, with rumours of a feud still bubbling away.

